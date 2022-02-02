Border reopening plans loom, severe weather continues to hammer parts of the South Island and the US makes moves in Eastern Europe in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Transtasman flights are now being advertised from the end of February without the need for MIQ and can be snapped up from as low as $400.

Flights from Sydney to Auckland are available from February 28 and a one-way flight will set travellers back about $398.

A quick search for flights on Air New Zealand's website shows the requirement for MIQ has been removed after February 27.

Flights prior to then still require MIQ unless transiting.

It comes as the Prime Minister is set to announce borders will open on February 27 to returning New Zealanders and critical workers from Australia, who will be able to bypass MIQ.

And Kiwis in the rest of the world should be able to return in mid-March.

Jacinda Ardern will reveal the final decisions on reopening the border at a speech in Auckland today.

The Herald understands the Government will let vaccinated New Zealanders coming from Australia return and self-isolate, rather than stay in MIQ, after Sunday, February 27.

In mid-March, that will likely extend to vaccinated New Zealanders from other countries.

Special provisions will also be made for critical workers to try to address skills shortages.

It is likely the home isolation periods for those travellers will mirror those set for close contacts of Omicron cases domestically.

The isolation period is now 10 days but will change to one week when Omicron is more widespread in phase 2 of the pandemic response plan.

But some people are already posting on social media that the "cat is out of the bag" given flights are already able to be purchased this morning indicating no need for MIQ.