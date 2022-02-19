A person gets tested for Covid-19 at Papakura Marae's drive-through testing station. Photo / Alex Burton

Dubby Henry is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

COVID LATEST

• Watch live: Police admit protest should not have reached this point

• Early learning centres warn of 'mass closures' due to lack of RAT testing

• Covid-19 Omicron: 1901 new community cases as surge continues

• High case numbers, low booster rates in Auckland

• Covid-19 Omicron: South Auckland GPs call for new anti-viral drugs

The Ministry of Health is about to reveal the latest Covid case numbers, as the Omicron outbreak continues its exponential climb.

On Saturday, 1901 community Covid cases were announced, while on Friday there were a record 1929.

There were almost 10,000 active community cases in New Zealand yesterday.

There were also 73 people in hospital with Covid, one of whom was in intensive care, the ministry said.

Cases have been detected in every district health board in New Zealand, but most are still in Auckland.

Almost half of all cases are in South Auckland, coming under the Counties Manukau district health board.

More than 2.1 million people have received a booster dose, but takeup in Auckland is lower than other DHBs at 62 per cent of those eligible. Aucklanders are being urged to get the additional jab as cases continue to surge in the city.

‌

Epidemiologist Michael Baker has said case numbers were doubling roughly every four to five days.

The University of Otago professor believed on current trends we could reach 10,000 daily cases by early March.

However, Baker said even if we did reach that number of cases, we may not actually see them because of a lack of testing capacity.

It's not clear if case numbers will continue their exponential climb today, given testing numbers typically drop over the weekend.

However, today and yesterday long lines have been seen at testing stations in South Auckland, with the Ministry of Health telling Aucklanders to expect delays getting results due to high demand.

People are being asked to only get tested if they are a close contact, have Covid symptoms, or have been told to get tested by a health official.

Meanwhile, despite rapidly rising case numbers, protesters at Parliament continue to call for the ending of all public health restrictions including vaccine mandates.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster today admitted the protest "shouldn't have got to this", but said New Zealanders would not accept the level of confrontation needed to stop it.

Act leader David Seymour has issued a statement suggesting it may be time to rethink the need for vaccine mandates.