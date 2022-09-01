PR disaster blows up the Government’s tax plans, the housing market downturn accelerates and a break in royal tradition as the Queen prepares to appoint the new British Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The Omicron wave continues to recede with rates not seen since the start of the outbreak earlier this year.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations was 326, while a week ago it was 436.

New daily infections have also fallen , hovering at just over 2,100. A week ago there were 3303 cases a day.

The falling rate of infected people in hospital and intensive care was the lowest seen in more than six months.

Auckland still remains the region most affected by Covid with 115 people in the region's hospitals and more than 5705 active cases.

However, deaths continue to mount, especially in our most senior citizens.

There are now a total of 1893 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. In the past seven days there have been an average of seven deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to the virus.

Covid-19 has become a leading cause of death in New Zealand, but the seemingly simple question, "How many people have died of Covid-19?" doesn't have a simple answer, NZME newsroom's head of data Chris Knox explains.

The latest data gathered by the Herald shows that in the week ending on August 21, 56 deaths were attributable to Covid-19 and 96 people died with the virus.

A month prior, on the week ending on August 31, these figures peaked at 115 deaths attributable to Covid-19 and 227 deaths reported with the virus.

Covid deaths in New Zealand started to increase when Omicron first hit the country in February this year. They then spiked again over June and July when a second wave of the variant began to spread.

On average 627 people die each week in New Zealand - on the week ending on August 14, deaths with and attributable to Covid made up for nearly 30 per cent of the weekly death rate.

For the week ending on July 31, Covid deaths made up for nearly 40 per cent of the weekly death rate.

New Zealand now reports Covid-19 deaths using two separate but over lapping categories: the number of people who have died with Covid-19 and the number of people who have died of Covid-19.