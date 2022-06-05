A rapid antigen test, or RAT, for detecting Covid-19. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health is set to release the latest number of Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths in New Zealand about 1pm.

The update follows yesterday's announcement of 11 Covid-related deaths and 6291 new community cases. Both of those figures showed a minor decrease in infections and deaths in the seven-day rolling average.

As of yesterday, there had been more than 1.18 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began and 1221 deaths.

Covid hospital stats:

There were 369 people in hospital yesterday with the virus, eight of whom were in intensive care units.

Today's update will be the last until Tuesday due to the Queen's Birthday holiday tomorrow, health officials have said.

The Ministry of Health has urged New Zealanders getting away for the long weekend to have a plan in place for if they find themselves testing positive for Covid-19 or are a household contact of someone who has.

While people who used their own vehicles can return home to isolate, they would need to seek out self-service petrol stations and make sure to social distance along the way, health officials said. However, those who have travelled between islands or used public transportation will probably have a tougher go of it.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans," the Ministry of Health warned.

Everyone is advised to get vaccinated, wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor public settings and stay home if unwell.