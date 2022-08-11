Ross Taylor speaks out about racism in New Zealand cricket, the latest move to lower the bar for NCEA students and what’s next for National in Uffindell saga in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The number of active Covid cases has dropped to a level not seen since Omicron arrived in New Zealand, with the rolling weekly average of cases dipping beneath 5000 daily.

The Ministry of Health is due to release a statement with updated information on cases and deaths at 1pm.

The variant's second wave continues to recede with community cases, hospitalisations and deaths all falling.

Yesterday the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 4938, down more than 1400 cases on the same time last week and falling under 5000 for the first time in months.

There were also 34,545 active cases across New Zealand.

The country has not seen this low level of cases since February 25 - nearly six months ago - when it sat at 39,413 before cases started exploding during the first Omicron outbreak.

Back then numbers skyrocketed on a daily basis with active cases soaring well over 100,000 in a matter of weeks, peaking at more than 200,000 infections in mid-March.

The numbers of those in hospital are also decreasing with less than 600 people now needing ward-level care for Covid.

Deaths were also on the decline with the ministry reporting over the past seven days there had been an average of 15 deaths confirmed each day as being attributable to Covid.

Yesterday the ministry reported 5169 new cases and a further 18 Covid-related deaths.

There have now been 1705 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 in New Zealand, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

There were 599 people in hospital, including 11 people in intensive care. The weekly rolling average of Covid-19 hospitalisations is 630, down from 772 at the same time last.

This week the Covid Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said the country would remain in the orange traffic light setting through winter, noting while case numbers were declining there was "still high" pressure on the health system due to Covid-19 and other illnesses.

"There's still significant pressure on hospitals from winter illnesses, so our current measures have an ongoing role to play in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations," said Verrall.

"The health system usually sees elevated pressure through September, so we would be hoping to see some sustained reductions in both cases and hospitalisations then.

"Our response to Omicron is moving in the right direction, but loosening settings before we are completely on top of it risk infections going up again. We just need to stay the course a little longer."

There would also be no changes to case isolation and household contact quarantine requirements. The next review setting will be in September.

She said the current wave appeared to have peaked with a daily infection rate of around 11,000 new cases a day in mid-July.

Auckland University infectious disease expert modeller Dr David Welch said while new community cases were expected to fall they would likely plateau at around 3000 a day in until the next variant arrived and sent numbers skyward once more.