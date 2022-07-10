Reinfection rates are climbing, so preventative measures like masking are important even if you've already had Covid, experts say. Photo / Michael Craig

As New Zealand faces its second wave of Omicron, experts are urging the public to wear masks and follow basic health measures - with the added bonus that those steps could protect against monkeypox, which has arrived in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health is due to update the latest Covid case numbers at 1pm as well as any further deaths linked to the virus.

The BA.5 strain of Omicron is pushing case numbers higher, adding to unprecedented winter strain on the health system.

Yesterday there were 9307 new community cases in New Zealand yesterday and a further 22 Covid-related deaths including a child. There were 570 people in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 8690, up from 6825 the previous Saturday.

Experts have been warning in the past fortnight that a new Omicron surge was beginning, likely driven by the new, more transmissible BA.5 subvariant.

And they also say a significant portion of new cases will be reinfections, meaning those who have already had Covid need to take precautions against catching the virus again.

University of Auckland associate professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles said those who had been ill and were risking being infected again could not predict how severe another infection would be based on their previous bout with Covid.

"Every time you get infected you roll a dice - it may leave you with heart problems, brain fog, or worse."

Dr Siouxsie Wiles: "I don't understand why we aren't using these measures we know work." Photo / Natalie Slade

Wiles said Kiwis were not unified in their approach to public health measures, which she found "frustrating".

Some "aren't giving up, they're still wearing masks" while others "want things to be like they were in 2019 if they've had Covid", Wiles said.

She listed RATs, masks, self-isolation and vaccines among the health measures that strengthened defences against Covid-19.

And she also hoped schools would bring back masking more widely next term and said ventilation and opening windows were sensible precautions.

"I don't understand why we aren't using these measures we know work."

University of Otago professor Michael Baker said it was understandable "people want to get back into the swing of things".

"But when 2 per cent of the population is infected, and there are a few dozen people in the same room, there's a reasonable chance someone in the room can infect you."

There's an added benefit to masking and other basic hygiene measures - experts say they also help protect against monkeypox.

The ministry announced yesterday that the smallpox-like viral disease had been detected in Auckland in a person who recently returned from overseas.