New Zealand's new Covid-19 cases topped 10,000 for the first time in months yesterday, and a new sub-variant has been detected – but there is no indication the Government will consider switching alert levels.

The Ministry of Health revealed 10,290 cases yesterday and a further 12 Covid-related deaths with 522 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

The weekly increase – which epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says is more significant than the daily cases – is also trending upwards.

With the moving average of Covid-19 cases being up by 1917, Baker says New Zealand could be in trouble.

"All the signs point towards a large wave of Covid-19 with an abrupt rise in cases, and it's very distinct, he said."

Covid-19 modeler Dr Michael Plank agrees, telling the Herald it's obvious Aotearoa is facing down a second wave.

"It's clear now that cases are trending upwards and we're at the start of a second wave and that is concerning."

In terms of restrictions, he told the Herald he understands these will always be controversial at this stage in the pandemic.

"I think now is a good time for people to be wearing masks and reminding ourselves of the risk that's out there, and remembering the simple actions we can take – testing, and staying home if you're sick."

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall acknowledges the country is facing increasing cases and with the BA.5 strain another surge, but tweaks to the orange setting were the focus ahead of any move to the red setting.

"We see that we are likely to have that BA.5 come and give us another surge of cases, as we have previously experienced. At the moment, we don't see anything that is changing us away from the current orange setting."

She said the most effective prevention methods were masks and vaccines, both of which were in use at orange.