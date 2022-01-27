Liam Williams aged 12 years being vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Got Ya Dot event at Eden Park. Photo / Michael Craig.

A job for an entertainer who will be employed to go around schools promoting Covid-19 vaccination is being advertised.

A high-profile Auckland talent agency has put the call out for the entertainer to join a six-week Ministry of Health tour, starting February 8.

A screenshot of the listing in an email is circulating online.

This comes following the rollout of the Government's vaccination plan for children aged 5 to 11.

The tour would take place throughout Northland and 15-20 minute performances would be made at two schools each day.

The listing asks for candidates to send in their ideas for the performance, their previous experience and availability.

Transport, accommodation and a daily allowance is included on top of a payment of $500 a day, according to the listing.

The talent agent declined to comment and the Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.