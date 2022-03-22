Long-awaited changes to our Covid response imminent, fishing tragedy turns to investigation and Ukraine desperate to help civilians in Mariupol in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to announce changes to vaccine passes and mandate settings and the wider traffic light framework at 11am.

Cabinet made the decisions on Monday but Ardern said at the time more work was needed on them before they could be unveiled. She also said they would not take effect immediately.

The decisions will be announced at 11am in Wellington as the Omicron wave starts to peak in Auckland, and slows across the rest of the country. You can watch the press conference live here.

Earlier today former Prime Minister Sir John Key criticised the Government's "dog and pony show", in the way it is drawing out critical announcements on the future of New Zealand's Covid response.

Key described the Government's motives as trying to "get the maximum theatre" by announcing its Cabinet decisions two days later "as if it's like completely independent to the lives of New Zealanders".

There were 15 deaths, 1016 people in hospital and 20,907 community Covid cases reported on Tuesday, with health chief Dr Ashley Bloomfield saying case numbers had peaked in Auckland.

With high vaccination rates and many of the unvaccinated now having had Covid-19, Ardern has said the Government could look to safely scale back some of the requirements around vaccine passes and mandates and overall settings.

National and Act have both been pushing the Government to go harder with loosening Covid restrictions.

National last week called on the Government to immediately drop all scanning requirements for businesses and to scrap vaccine passes for all but large indoor events.

The party also wants to get rid of all vaccine mandates for young people aged under 18, and move to a five-day isolation period.

Once the border reopens to Australians on April 13, National wants the traffic light system gone for good, and an end to pre-departure testing, along with the eventual phasing out of all vaccine mandates, with health workers to be phased out last.

Act also wants the traffic light system gone, along with scanning and tracing, and vaccine requirements.

The Greens, meanwhile, say Covid protection measures should only be relaxed once the Omicron peak was well past, and instead of a fixation on a date, the focus should be on better protecting vulnerable people.

Experts meanwhile have warned not to relax restrictions too fast.

A blog post published by Otago University experts Prof Nick Wilson, Dr Jennifer Summers, Prof Michael Baker said while case numbers had likely peaked, caution was needed in relaxing restrictions to avoid further waves, as had been seen in Australia.

They called for more efforts to increase vaccination levels for children and booster coverage and said mandates should be kept for certain industries interacting with vulnerable people and vaccine passes changed to include a booster dose.

While two doses and/or prior infection was shown to be effective at reducing transmissibility of Delta, it was less effective with Omicron.

Mask use should continue in key indoor settings and ventilation improved where possible.