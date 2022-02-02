Huhu grubs have been a staple on the menu at Hokitika Wildfoods Festival over the years but this year it's been cancelled due to Covid-19. Photo / File

Covid restrictions have claimed another scalp, with the popular Hokitika Wildfoods Festival cancelled for the first time in 34 years.

Organisers made the announcement today "with great regret", saying that with the current traffic light setting at red, and the "ongoing Covid-19 situation in our community" that this year's festival has been moved to March 11, 2023.

Destination Westland chief executive Melanie Anderson said, however, they are pleased to keep the same entertainment line-up for next year, including Sir Dave Dobbyn, Zed, Greg Johnson and Cassie Henderson.

New beer partner, Garage Project is also committed for 2023.

Any current tickets will remain valid for the new date but if people are unable to attend the new date, they are asked to email the Eventfinda support team at support@eventfinda.co.nz with their full name and order ID for their refund by July 31, 2022.

Although there's disappointment over the decision, organisers are staying upbeat.

"This is the first year Wildfoods won't be happening in the 34 years it has been running but we will be back wilder and more feral in 2023," said festival co-ordinator Andy Thompson.

"We really feel for our stallholders and community groups that support the festival because it is a massive part of their fundraising efforts for the year".