Police and protesters clash in late-night drama, prepping for a move to phase 3 and stand-off continues between Ukraine and Russia in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Amid growing cases, the next steps in the response to the Omicron outbreak sweeping the country is set to be announced - and a shift to phase 3 is anticipated.

Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are scheduled to make the announcement at midday.

The release of today's latest Covid case numbers will follow in an update from the Ministry of Health about 1pm.

Meanwhile, speaking to media in Christchurch this morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there will be a time and place to loosen Covid-19 restrictions "but when we remove them it will be because it's safe to do so".

"Seventy-five per cent of New Zealanders in surveys have said that they agree with the level of protections we have right now as Omicron cases increase, or think they should be strengthened," she says.

"So that is giving a very strong sense of where the majority of New Zealanders sit on the management of the pandemic and I think they would be extraordinarily disappointed if the Government was swayed by a much smaller minority who happen to be behaviour illegally on the forecourt of Parliament."

Ardern says any decisions "would be based on public health advice, not protest activity".

Yesterday saw yet another record day of cases, with 3297 new infections in the community.

Eight Covid-19 cases were detected at the border and 179 people were in hospital with the virus. One person was in an ICU/HDU unit.

The move to phase 3 is to be triggered when the country is seeing thousands a cases a day but at a point where most people can look after themselves.

The shift will change the definition of close contacts, bring more frequent use of rapid antigen tests and the continuation of other measures such as the use of digital technologies from phase 2.

New Zealand's positive test rate has soared to more than double the World Health Organisation's benchmark of 5 per cent for a widespread outbreak.

There are fears many more cases of Omicron are going undiagnosed amid growing pressure on testing facilities.

The percentage of tests that are positive is at 12.2 per cent, meaning more than 12 out of every 100 Kiwis tested in the past 24 hours have returned a positive result.

Frustrations are rising among school communities because of exclusions from the official list of rapid antigen test exemptions.

Auckland Secondary Principals Association president Steve Hargreaves said schools are unnecessarily being forced to close and students sent back to home learning.

"We've got schools closing, rostering students home, sending year levels home and it doesn't need to be this way.

"If we had RATs available and we were properly part of this close contact exemption scheme then we'd have these schools still open for the most part."

He said the Government had been told that RATs weren't accurate enough, with fears teachers would be putting students at risk if they got a false negative and came back into the class.

Meanwhile, anti-mandate protest action is now being planned around the country as the activity on Parliament grounds enters day 17.

The Freedom and Rights Coalition revealed on Facebook this morning - as part of a national campaign to "March Out these Mandates" - they intend to walk over the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Saturday.

It follows clashes between police and protesters in Wellington on Wednesday night after the removal of at least one concrete bollard near the site of the occupation to let vehicles back in.