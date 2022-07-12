New Zealand's fast-building Omicron wave could push hospitalisation rates 50 per cent higher than during the last surge in cases. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand's fast-building Omicron wave could push hospitalisation rates 50 per cent higher than during the last surge in cases. Photo / Michael Craig

As New Zealand's rapid-growing Omicron wave is expected to peak in the coming weeks, experts say daily community cases could double, putting even more pressure on our hospitals.

The Ministry of Health will release its latest Covid-19 figures today, shortly after 1pm.

Yesterday, there were 8395 new community Covid cases and modellers say this figure could reach 20,000 in the coming weeks and will likely mean many more deaths.

As of yesterday, the seven-day rolling average of community cases was 9279 - up from 7053 at this time last week.

Health officials reported a further 17 Covid-related deaths yesterday. Five were aged in their 70s, five were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90. Of these people, 10 were women and seven were men. All 17 deaths occurred in the past 13 days.

Meanwhile, 689 people were fighting the virus in hospital yesterday, including 13 in intensive care.

The patients are being treated in Northland: 13; Waitematā: 137; Counties Manukau: 49; Auckland: 83; Waikato: 59; Bay of Plenty: 33; Lakes: 10; Hawke's Bay: 27; MidCentral: 28; Whanganui: 16; Taranaki: 13; Tairawhiti: 4; Wairarapa: 11; Capital & Coast/Hutt: 68; Nelson Marlborough: 12; Canterbury/West Coast: 77; South Canterbury: 20; Southern: 29.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 582 - up from 420 a week ago. The ministry said it was closely monitoring the increase in hospitalisations.

Rising hospital numbers underlined the importance of "everybody doing the basics well" to help New Zealand get through winter in good shape, the ministry said.

"In particular, people should stay home if they are unwell, take a rapid antigen test (RAT) and upload the result on MyCovidRecord, and isolate if positive or while still symptomatic.

"And now is the time to ensure you are up to date with your Covid-19 vaccinations, including those who are eligible for a second booster dose, as well as having a flu vaccination, which is free for many people."

Case numbers could rise pretty steeply in the next couple of weeks.

This is just a sum of two exponentials - use with caution! - one for declining BA.2 and one for growing BA.5 with BA.5/BA.2 ratio doubling every ~ 6 days estimated from ESR genome data pic.twitter.com/W9Img4VBLp — Michael Plank (@MichaelPlankNZ) July 7, 2022

The demographic make-up of those affected by this wave was expected to be markedly different.

More than 90 per cent of infections in the first wave involved people under 60 and, since then, the case distribution has steadily moved to older groups.

"Case rates in the over-70s are already more than double what they were at the peak of the March wave, so that really shows how much the age distribution has shifted," said Professor Michael Plank, of Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa.

The proportion of infected people older than 60 has also jumped from less than 10 per cent in March, to 25 per cent now.

"We're still in the relatively early stages of this wave – and to be double that level that we were in March is a cause for concern."

Statistically, people aged over 70 are known to be about six times more at risk of hospitalisation with Covid-19 than younger adults.

Ministry of Health data showed that people in their 20s and 30s each accounted for about 17 per cent of Covid-19 cases to date since the start of the pandemic, compared with about 6 per cent and 5 per cent respectively for people in their 60s and those over 70.

Yet, people aged over 60 have made up nearly half of hospitalisations – and about 40 per cent of Covid-19 cases requiring intensive care.

Of 720 deaths where Covid-19 has been the underlying cause, people younger than 60 accounted for 41, compared with 617 among over-70s.