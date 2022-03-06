There are 15,161 new community cases of Covid-19 today, with 618 people in hospital. Video / NZ Herald

There are 15,161 new community cases of Covid-19 today, with 618 people in hospital. Video / NZ Herald

People can exercise outside their homes when isolating and one Covid-19 expert agrees, saying it's important to encourage movement during these times.

According to the Government's Covid-19 website, people who are self-isolating are allowed to leave their home when going to exercise. However, it must not be at a shared facility like a swimming pool or gym.

"When you are self-isolating, you can exercise outside your home without wearing a face mask.

"You can exercise outdoors in your neighbourhood — but not at any shared exercise facility, such as a swimming pool."

Epidemiologist Michael Baker agreed with the decision, as the risk of transmission outside is less when outdoors.

"At a population level, the focus now is on damping down transmission and minimising harm much more than identifying and interrupting every single case and transmission chain."

Currently, there are 179413 active Covid-19 cases across the country.

Given the evolving situation with Covid-19, Baker believes the isolation experience should be as "supportive as possible".

"I think in some ways the dynamic has shifted to make that [isolation] as sustainable as possible for people and we know exercise is particularly good, especially if you are stuck at home.

"If you are outside the risk of transmitting to other people is low right away, as long as you are taking sensible precautions."

During times of isolation, he said it was important to encourage people to exercise.

"We want to make home isolation as comfortable and health-promoting as possible."

When people isolating go out to exercise, Baker said the "three C's of transmission" should be considered, those being confined, crowded and close.

Baker said if people take suitable precautions then there should be no issue with exercising outside.

However, he said if someone knows they will be in an area with others who are not in the same household Baker recommends the use of a face mask.