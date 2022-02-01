Focus Live: Deputy PM Grant Robertson gives Covid-19 update

Some of the next steps in the Government's response to the Omicron outbreak are expected to be revealed this afternoon at the Beehive.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will speak after controversies emerged over rapid antigen kits (RATs) and pregnant, stranded journalist Charlotte Bellis.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended Cabinet by remote technology after being deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 case and told to isolate till the end of the day.

A possible reopening plan for international borders was expected to be discussed in Cabinet, after 126 new community Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide.

Four days before Christmas, the phased border reopening was postponed, with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins saying it would be pushed out to the end of February.

The arrival of the relatively mild but highly infectious Omicron strain disrupted earlier reopening plans.

Opposition parties in recent weeks have attacked the government over a perceived dearth of RAT kits, and authorities have been under pressure to secure more of the tests.

Some businesses have accused the Government of effectively seizing rapid test kits destined for the private sector but the Government has rejected these claims.

People wearing face masks in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Alex Burton

Today's Cabinet meeting also comes after the Herald revealed new plans were underway to secure various rapid tests for critical workers such as freight truck drivers.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Bellis' lawyer claimed Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins breached the journalist's privacy by sharing personal details in a statement.

Bellis is pregnant and in Afghanistan, where she and her Belgian partner have been seeking to return to New Zealand for the birth through an emergency MIQ spot.

Yesterday, Hipkins issued a statement disputing many of Bellis' claims around her applications.

He said officials told Bellis to reapply with a shorter travel timeframe and under another category that meant there was serious risk to their safety in Afghanistan, Hipkins said.

Lawyer Tudor Clee said Hipkins breached Bellis' privacy by sharing details the expectant mum had not consented to being made public.

Act Party leader David Seymour called on the minister to apologise.

"It's entirely unacceptable for a minister of the Crown to release private details without permission, especially when they're wrong, just to save face," Seymour said.

National Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said Hipkins was "gaslighting" Bellis.

It was not immediately clear if Cabinet would make any changes to MIQ, which has been another major topic of debate lately.

Scrapping MIQ for overseas arrivals during an Omicron surge would free up resources badly needed elsewhere, according to a report from Auckland DHBs.

Robertson is expected to start a press conference at about 4pm.