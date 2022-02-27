Kiwis in Aus welcomed home, Russia’s nuclear deterrent on ‘special alert’ and anti-mandate protesters look to enforce their own mandates in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Sharp increases in Covid cases are expected to continue, hitting new records on the day that New Zealand begins to open up to the rest of the world.

The Ministry of Health is due to release the latest tally in a statement at 1pm today.

There are currently 67,632 cases considered active, those which were identified in the past 21 days and not classified as recovered. That means nearly 80 per cent of the 85,667 cases recorded in New Zealand since the pandemic began are currently active.

Yesterday, there were 14,941 new cases in the community and 41 Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

Hospitalisations continued to surge, with 305 reported in hospital including five in ICU or HDU.

There was one death, adding to the five deaths reported on Friday which became New Zealand's deadliest day during the pandemic - in total there have been 56 deaths since the virus hit shores.

Yesterday, the country's reported positivity rate - the percentage of tests that are positive (via PCR tests) - for the previous 24 hours was 27.98 per cent.

The high caseload - and the fact many other countries are now climbing down from their Omicron peaks - means New Zealand now has one of the highest R rates in the world - a measure of the virus' reinfection rate.

"Many countries are much further into this Omicron wave – many countries had this kind of spread a month or so ago," said Auckland University Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles.

As of Sunday, the Reff (effective reproductive number) for New Zealand stood at 4.23, according to a modeller from Rako science. This means each person with Covid passes it on to another 4.23 others.

While the child vaccine rollout started strong it appears it slowed down in February and has stalled.

Just 50 per cent of children between the age of 5 and 11 have received their first does.

The percentage of tamariki vaccinated around the country is hugely variable - ranging from 62 per cent in Capital and Coast to just 28 per cent in Northland.

Meanwhile, Cabinet is expected to discuss and make decisions about the future of border restrictions today after many have criticised the rules - stating that returning travellers should not have to isolate if they return a negative test.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it made sense to re-look at the rules now that the virus was circulating widely in the community.

The country's slow, staggered reopening to the world began at 11.59 last night, with the Government lifting MIQ requirements for vaccinated citizens and permanent residents returning from Australia from today.

Just five flights from Australia will arrive on Monday, returning 910 passengers.

Auckland Airport general manager operations Anna Cassels-Brown put this low demand down to the fact that incoming arrivals will still have to self-isolate for seven days.

As the virus takes-off, Cardiologist Professor Harvey White fears New Zealanders are too blasé about the risk of Omicron infection, which has been painted as mild for most people.

He said even "mild" initial infections can lead to serious long Covid symptoms, including higher risk of heart attack and stroke.

Long Covid covers a range of symptoms, from brain fog and impaired thinking to memory loss, anxiety and fatigue, heart disease and stroke.

White predicts 10-30 per cent of people infected with Covid-19 may develop long Covid.