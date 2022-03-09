Covid self-isolation times slashed, an explosion in state housing unpaid rent and polar explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship Endurance has been found after 107 years in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Staff working at an Auckland hospital at the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak are stressed and weary, and hoping the worst of the pandemic will be over soon.

Counties Manukau DHB chief executive Dr Pete Watson this morning revealed personnel at Middlemore Hospital are under pressure but continue to work hard to treat the more than 150 Covid patients now on their wards. They were also hoping cases would plateau in coming weeks.

"It's really tough. I've got to be honest - people are tired. Many people are going off sick and it's stressful.

"It's a day at a time," Watson told TVNZ's Breakfast.

With 202,257 active cases in the community - nearly 50,000 in South Auckland - and an increasingly fatigued health workforce, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will this morning appear in a select committee to give an update on the Covid response as it enters its worst phase to date.

Hipkins has revealed this morning he is now in isolation after one of his children contracted Covid.

The Minister for the Covid-19 Response told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking his 5-year-old tested positive last night - the same day he announced that home isolation rules would change from 10 days to seven from 11.59pm on Friday.

He will appear at the select committee via zoom.

Watson said there were just over 150 Covid patients at Middlemore Hospital and, of those, four were in the intensive care unit.

Five wards at the hospital were now dedicated to treating Covid-infected patients.

It was hoped the peak of Covid cases would happen over the next few weeks, he said.

Watson said many staff were also personally affected by Covid and had needed to isolate.

Procedures or services at the South Auckland hospital that could be delayed had been put on ice in order to focus on Covid patients.

Watson said many of these patients had other underlying health conditions which meant getting Covid could be fatal.

He said all the evidence they were seeing - on infection rates, ICU and death rates - was that the booster shot "certainly makes a difference" and remained a key strategy to fighting Covid.

Meanwhile, Hipkins said a decision was still to be made on whether to appeal the case that ruled vaccine mandates in the police and defence workforces to be unlawful.

He said that the particular case was "narrow" and a wider case was currently before the same judge that involved teachers and nurses.

The case potentially had greater implications and other workforces would be considering what the ruling would be and what it meant for them.

Hipkins said it was "unlikely" there would be future mandates for the police.

"What we have heard from the police is, while they wanted that requirement put in place earlier on, they think they now have it covered and they don't think they need it now."

He said discussions were ongoing with the New Zealand Defence Force.

Hipkins also addressed MIQ being scaled back, with only four out of 32 hotels staying in the network from the end of June.

Soon, more than 600 Defence Force personnel involved in managed isolation and quarantine would return to their units, Hipkins said.

By the end of June, 28 of the current MIQ facilities would return to being hotels.