Rarotonga is the only overseas destination Kiwis can currently travel to and from quarantine-free. Photo / NZME

A fourth person has tested positive to Covid in the Cook Islands, currently the only location to have quarantine-free travel arrangements with New Zealand.

The Cook Islands opened for quarantine-free travel last month just days before New Zealand latest Omicron outbreak began.

Travellers must have received their second vaccination at least 14 days before departure and have evidence of a negative Covid-19 test before departure to be eligible for quarantine-free travel.

Despite the restrictions, a first positive Omicron case was detected in the country four days ago.

The Cook Islands Ministry of Health said the fourth person tested positive on Thursday after travelling to Aitutaki, an island in the country's north.

The person is in isolation and will isolate for at least the next 10 days.

Twenty-two other contacts took PCR tests but all returned negative results, the ministry said.

The Cook Islands has a double-dosed vaccination rate of 96 per cent of the eligible population, and 70 per cent have also had a booster shot.

Prime Minister Mark Brown earlier said contact tracing teams had been working to control the outbreak.

"Our extremely high vaccination rate is another factor in our favour, as it slows the spread of transmission and reduces the health impacts in those who do contract this virus," he said.

The Cook Islands last month elected to continue with quarantine-free travel with New Zealand after Omicron was detected here.