A call to get testing up, who’s made gains in the latest political poll? And the president of France begins talks with Putin in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Protesters have started to arrive at Parliament demonstrating against the Government's ongoing Covid rules and restrictions, as their convoy causes major backlogs on the main roads to Wellington.

The movement - dubbed the Convoy 2022 - has attracted hundreds people from all around the country and is estimated to see up to 1000 vehicles arrive outside the steps of Parliament this morning.

TimeSaver Traffic has reported the convoy, travelling from both ends of the country, has accidentally split into three groups, causing major traffic backlogs on State Highway One along the Kapiti Coast.

There are currently several backlogs -- including from McKays Crossing to Raumati.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Labour has no plans to engage with the convoy when it arrives.

Parliament resumes today but with only half the total of MPs present due to Covid safety precautions.

One of the vehicles in the convoy protest heading to Wellington. Photo / Brayden Versey

Ardern told RNZ she had a busy day ahead including a caucus meeting and had no intention to greet the convoy when it arrived.

"No, it's not our intention. We have a full day in Parliament today as well with the caucus, public backing session so a busy day ahead of us and that's what we'll be focused on today," said Ardern.

The convoy was due to arrive in the capital city about 7am. However, it is understood the group is running late and left Levin just after 6.30am.

People involved are coming from both sides of the country - with a convoy of vehicles travelling from Bluff and another convoy coming from Cape Reinga.

Many of the cars have messages scrawled across the sides or windows, including: "They will not control us. We will be victorious."

Another truck pictured online had the words: "No mandates ... f**k off."

An update posted by one of the group just before 6am said that on top of the vehicles already linked up, just under 1000 more were due to regroup still.

Supporters of the convoy protest to Wellington on the Wilks Road overbridge on the Southern Motorway, in Auckland, yesterday. Photo / Brayden Versey

"Expect the majority of the convoy to be in Kāpiti at peak time ... or slightly earlier."

Those organising the convoy protest have described it as a peaceful movement.

"We are fighting for New Zealand's freedom," a post on the Convoy 2022 NZ Facebook page read.

#Convoy2022NZ Have a good journey today folks… look out for each other, agitators are afoot #AllRoadsLeadToParliament https://t.co/cYhgvJmk3h — cleo patra (@sailormum1974) February 7, 2022

A police spokesperson said the planned protest activity was expected to cause congestion on routes into Wellington City this morning.

"Motorists travelling into Wellington from the Hutt Valley and Kāpiti should anticipate delays and consider delaying travel," they said.

"Police will continue to monitor this activity."