Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

StraitNZ truck driver stood down after dangerous West Coast overtaking video

Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

A StraitNZ truck driver has been permanently stood down after video emerged of them dangerously overtaking another truck. Video / Becs Greaney

A truck driver has been stood down after a video of them dangerously overtaking another truck was posted online.

The incident, which happened on the West Coast on August 28, showed a StraitNZ truck overtaking another truck on a bend in wet conditions.

A StraitNZ spokesperson said the driving in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save