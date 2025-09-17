A StraitNZ truck driver has been permanently stood down after video emerged of them dangerously overtaking another truck. Video / Becs Greaney

A truck driver has been stood down after a video of them dangerously overtaking another truck was posted online.

The incident, which happened on the West Coast on August 28, showed a StraitNZ truck overtaking another truck on a bend in wet conditions.

A StraitNZ spokesperson said the driving in the footage was completely unacceptable.

“Safety is our single biggest priority as a business, and the driver concerned was stood down permanently, effective immediately.”

The NZTA road code says that to pass another vehicle, drivers must have a clear view of the road ahead, and drivers should avoid passing a truck when it is about to turn.