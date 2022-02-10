Petone Central School is closed after the case was discovered. Photo / File

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Petone Central School in the Wellington region.

The Ministry of Health has reported 11 new cases in the Wellington region today.

The school has updated its website to inform the school community of the case, who was at school on Tuesday.

"Parents/caregivers of every student have been contacted to let them know whether their child has been identified as a close contact of the positive case and have received instructions about what to do next," the website said.

The school is temporarily ceasing in-person learning while close contacts are tested and isolated, on advice from the Ministry of Education and Regional Public Health.

The school is closed today and parents have been asked to keep their children at home.

From Monday, the school will move to online learning for at least 10 days.

The Ministry of Health reported there are a record 446 new Covid-19 cases in the community across New Zealand today.

Of these, there are seven new cases in the Hutt Valley and four new cases in the Capital and Coast district health board areas.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement the increase in overall cases was a reminder that, as expected, the Omicron variant is spreading, as has been seen in other countries.

"The number of cases will continue to fluctuate from day to day, but our expectation is that cases will continue to increase in the coming weeks."