Focus Live: Chris Hipkins gives Covid-19 update

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there were 22,152 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is holding a 1pm press conference to reveal the latest update on the Omicron outbreak.

Yesterday there were nearly 20,000 recorded new cases, though director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield conceded the number of active cases - just shy of 100,000 yesterday - may only be a third or a half of the actual infections across the country.

There were 373 patients in hospitals with Covid-19 and nine in ICU, while hospitals were at 80 per cent occupancy and ICUs at 57 per cent occupancy.

Middlemore Hospital staffing levels were down 15 to 20 per cent, due to people either having Covid-19 or looking after other who'd tested positive.

Public health experts say that the peak will hit Auckland first, perhaps within two weeks, and then the rest of the country perhaps a week later.

Yesterday Bloomfield apologised to the 32,000-odd people waiting five days or more for the results of their PCR test.

He urged those awaiting results to undertake a rapid antigen test, and gave assurances that the tests will still be processed; 9000 had been sent to Australia over the weekend.

Surge testing capacity was meant to be able to handle 77,000 samples a day, the Government announced in late January, but the system came under intense pressure when demand was less than 30,000 a day.

This morning Hipkins told RNZ that the Government will seek answers around why the advice on test processing capacity was so wrong, but in the meantime the focus was on righting the wrong and getting results for those who were still waiting.

Hipkins added that the isolation period for cases and household contacts was being looked at. It is currently 10 days, but could be cut to seven days.

The Government is also looking at the traffic light system and vaccine pass, and whether they will still be useful after the peak of the Omicron wave has subsided.

But Hipkins said any decisions on mandates would be based on public health advice, not on any of the demands of the protesters around Parliament.

Anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protesters have been occupying Parliament for 23 days, clogging the surrounding streets with cars and trucks, but this morning hundreds of police descended on Wellington's CBD at 6am to take back the occupation.

Police say they have started towing cars, and are now moving to tow larger vehicles as they close in on Parliament - though they have yet to move in on the main protest area on Parliament's lawn.

Police faced protesters armed with homemade weapons such as pitchforks, tripwires, fire extinguishers and plywood shields. Some protesters also shined lasers at the police helicopter circling the operation from above.

Sixty people have been arrested and three police officers injured in the chaotic scenes this morning.

While police say the violent clashes and weapons are "disappointing" they are pleased with the number of people and vehicles that have voluntarily left the protest area this morning.