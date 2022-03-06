There are 15,161 new community cases of Covid-19 today, with 618 people in hospital. Video / NZ Herald

The Chatham Islands have recorded their first cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic hit New Zealand shores two years ago.

This afternoon, Canterbury DHB's Covid-19 Emergency Coordination Centre Controller, Dr Helen Skinner, confirmed that two Chatham Island residents have tested positive for the virus.

The pair are currently isolating and being supported on the Island.

Skinner said the DHB would be distributing RAT tests to all households on the Islands early this week to allow for early case detection.

"We encourage anyone who has symptoms to have a RAT test and report their results to My Covid Record mycovidrecord.health.nz any positive results should also be reported to the local health centre so that we can support follow up," she said.

Skinner is encouraging anyone on the island who isn't vaccinated or received their booster to do so.

"We encourage anyone who isn't vaccinated or hasn't had their booster to get vaccinated as soon as possible – the Chatham Islands Health Centre will be offering vaccinations tomorrow."

On Sunday, 15,161 new community cases of Covid-19 were recorded.

The 2018 census reported that 663 people lived on the island.

The new community cases are in Northland (382), Auckland (7226), Waikato (1334), Bay of Plenty (937), Lakes (434), Hawke's Bay (336), MidCentral (378), Whanganui (59), Taranaki (239), Tairāwhiti (166), Wairarapa (85), Capital and Coast (1161), Hutt Valley (648), Nelson Marlborough (233), Canterbury (1019), South Canterbury (52), Southern (444), West Coast (17). The DHB of 11 cases is unknown.

The 618 people in hospital are in Northland (10), North Shore (117), Middlemore (184), Auckland (167), Waikato (49), Bay of Plenty (16), Rotorua (8), Tairawhiti (2), Hawke's Bay (6), Taranaki (6), MidCentral (10), Wairarapa (2), Hutt Valley (2), Capital and Coast (20), Nelson Marlborough (2), Canterbury (13), and Southern (4).