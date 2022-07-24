Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Building immunity against virus will take years - expert

6 minutes to read
Modellers estimate that well over half of the population has now been exposed to the coronavirus, while 2.7 million have been boosted - giving the country a degree of hybrid immunity. Photo / 123RF

Jamie Morton
By
Jamie Morton

Science Reporter

It could take years before our immune systems build up defences against the ever-changing virus that causes Covid-19 – but an immunologist is optimistic we'll soon have a much smarter booster to fight it.

Modellers

