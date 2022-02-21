The Taranaki St testing site was particularly busy this afternoon with a line of cars stretching down the road. Photo / Mark Mitchell

On the other side of town from the Parliament protest, there is a long queue of Wellingtonians waiting to get tested for Covid-19.

In fact, Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley District Health Boards chief executive Fionnagh Dougan said it's been the biggest week for testing since the pandemic began.

In the past seven days more than 19,300 tests were done across the two district health board areas, she said.

"All our community sites are experiencing high demand, and are operating extended hours where needed."

The Taranaki St testing site in the central city was particularly busy this afternoon with a line of cars stretching down the road.

Dougan reminded the public testing is recommended only for people who have symptoms, are a close contact, or have been told to get tested by a public health official.

"Healthpoint is the best source of up-to-date opening hours and also has details for how to book your test. This helps manage demand and wait times at our sites. Many GPs also offer testing for enrolled patients."

There were 2,365 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today. Of these, 89 were in the Capital and Coast District Health Board area, 19 in Hutt Valley, and eight in Wairarapa.

Meanwhile, Wellington area prevention manager Warwick McKee also confirmed today a "small number" of staff working out of the city's central police station have tested positive for Covid-19.

They are isolating along with their close contacts, McKee said.

"For privacy reasons and because the situation is changing so quickly we won't be getting into specifics."

The positive cases in the police force come as the protest at Parliament marks its 14th day.

Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan said in a statement this afternoon the protest site was a risk to the entire region.

He said the protest has the potential to become a super spreader event, if it wasn't one already, with positive cases ramping up across the country

Thousands of people commute from Kāpiti to Wellington every day, Gurunathan said.

"While I'm confident these commuters are taking the necessary health precautions, the statistical risk of infections will be higher because of the protest."

Gurunathan said he was aware some Kāpiti residents are active supporters of the protest.

"I appeal to them to take the necessary health precautions to not only keep themselves safe but especially those who they come in contact with. And get tested if they are showing symptoms."