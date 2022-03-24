Focus Live: Dr. Ashley Bloomfield gives Covid-19 update

Two of New Zealand's biggest universities will be welcoming students back to campus in early May as the country continues to battle the Omicron outbreak.

The Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and the University of Auckland have announced students will return to in-person and on-campus learning from May 2.

The University of Auckland is encouraging students to return to campus. However, lectures will continue to be recorded and published.

In an email sent to students earlier today, AUT said normal teaching and learning will resume when students return from the mid-semester break.

"Subject to any unforeseen circumstances, we intend to resume our normal teaching and learning on Monday 2 May."

This means that all courses will be offered in the mode in which they were originally intended before the country's Omicron outbreak.

AUT also announced that from 11.59pm on April 4 My Vaccine Passes will not be required to access AUT campuses.

Before, students who were on campus were required to be vaccinated and hold a pass.

However, the use of masks when indoors are still required and students are asked to maintain physical distancing.

Meanwhile, students studying at the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) will also return back to on-campus learning from April 26.

The email which was sent to students yesterday said most courses will return to campus while also mandating some online or blended activity to help manage capacity limits.

"Expert modelling suggests the current Omicron outbreak has peaked in Auckland. As such, we are looking forward to returning more teaching and learning to campus following the risk assessment review."

Other big changes for students at the University of Auckland are the introduction of open book, remote and un-invigilated exams for the rest of the year.