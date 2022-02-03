University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater. Photo / Supplied

Most lectures at the University of Auckland are to be held online until the middle of April in anticipation of Omicron spreading widely.

Vice-Chancellor Dawn Freshwater told staff today that teaching would be primarily online from the start of Semester One on February 28 until the mid-semester break.

This would be reviewed in mid-March depending on guidance from the Government and the Tertiary Education Committee, and a possible move to phase 2 of the red traffic light setting.

The decision was intended to give staff and students certainty and to put their health and safety first and foremost.

The university's executive had met earlier this week to review plans "in the context of the anticipated widespread outbreak of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in our community", she wrote.

"During this short period of online delivery, our campuses will remain open such that students will be able to enjoy, as much as possible, an on-campus experience."

Some on-campus teaching could still happen but would need to be approved by faculty committees, Freshwater wrote.

"Teaching activities currently underway, such as Summer School and Quarter One, can continue in person under red settings, however if teaching staff wish to move their courses online earlier they can do so," she wrote.

Any Government move to phase 2 of the Omicron response would immediately trigger a move to online learning.

Research activities could continue as outlined under the Covid-19 protection framework, and halls of residence would stay open. But students would not be charged if they delayed moving into accommodation until after the break.

Staff who didn't need to be on campus were encouraged to work from home where possible.

Under the red traffic light setting, tertiary institutions can open and students who have a vaccine pass can attend in person. Everyone must wear masks indoors.