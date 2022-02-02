Millions of rapid antigen tests secured, how the OECD plan to cool the property market and Ukraine boosts its armed forces in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Millions of rapid antigen tests secured, how the OECD plan to cool the property market and Ukraine boosts its armed forces in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland train route is among the latest high-risk locations of interest to be added to the growing list.

Passengers that travelled on a train from Otahuhu Train Station to Panmure Train Station between 1.45pm and 1.55pm on Thursday, January 27 are considered close contacts of a Covid case.

The health advice is to self-isolate, test immediately and then on day five after potential exposure at this site.

Retail stores, cafes and a Subway were all added to the list at 2pm today by the Ministry of Health.

The new sites are:

• The Warehouse, Lyall Bay: Tue, Feb 1, 11.31am-11.40am

• The Coffee Club Rotorua: Mon, Jan 1, 9.15am-9.25am

• Subway Taihape: Mon, Jan 31, 2.15pm-2.35pm

• Rebel Sport Kerikeri: Fri, Jan 28, 11.11am-12pm

• The Rusty Tractor Café & Trading Store Kerikeri: Fri, Jan 28, 12.09pm-12.50pm

Anyone who visited these locations at the specified times is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

A Hamilton accident and emergency clinic was also added to the list.

Anyone who was at Anglesea Clinic Urgent Care on Saturday between 10.54am-1.45pm is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after potential exposure.

Shoppers who visited New World Morrinsville on Wednesday last week between 5am and 3.05pm are also being asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result," the Ministry of Health said.

Earlier, fast-food joints and a Nelson pub were added.

Customers who visited Wendy's Hamburgers in Mt Eden, Auckland, last week on Thursday between 9.30am and 6.15pm and Friday between 10am and 6.15pm are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days after potential exposure.

The same goes for those who visited Carl's Jr in Gisborne on Friday between noon and 9pm.

Wendy's Hamburgers in Mt Eden was added as a location of interest today. Photo / Google

Patrons of Nelson's The Vic Public House on Wednesday between 8pm and 9.10pm were told to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days.

These new sites come after a flurry of locations across the country were added yesterday, including several high-risk sites, supermarkets, cafes and public toilets.

None were indicated to be linked to Omicron cases.

Last night's update

At 5pm four Air New Zealand flights added to the list on Sunday were recategorised as high-risk sites and passengers in certain rows are now classed as close contacts of a positive Covid case. They are:

Flight NZ5039 Auckland to New Plymouth: Tue, Jan 25, 12.35pm-1.35pm - Passengers seated in rows 10 to 14.

Flight NZ5008 Napier to Auckland: Tue, Jan 25, 9.55am-11am

- Passengers seated in rows seven to 11.

Flight NZ8238 Wellington to Rotorua: Thu, Jan 27, 8.30am-9.40am

- Passengers seated in rows five to nine.

Flight NZ8173 Auckland to Gisborne: Thu, Jan 27, 7.25pm-8.30pm

- Passengers seated in rows five to nine.

The health advice was the same for all four flights: Self-isolate, test immediately and again on day 5 after potential exposure.

A number of Air New Zealand flights were updated yesterday to be high-risk sites. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In the Ministry's 4pm update, Wainui Marae in Kaeo and the Stanley Avenue Wine Bar and Bistro in Auckland were recategorised high-risk sites.

Clothing store Flo & Frankie in Nelson and Hamilton's SkyCity Casino were also added in the afternoon.

Other high-risk locations that were added or updated to the status yesterday include the general admission, lounge bar and Good George Gin Caravan areas at Polo in the Bay in Mt Maunganui, Flight NZ8193 from Wellington to Timaru and Jetts Gym in Eden Terrace.

Latest locations linked to suspected Omicron cases

• Queenstown Airport: Sat, Jan 22, 2.15pm-3pm

• Private event at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Eden Terrace, Auckland: Sat, Jan 22, 4pm-11pm (close-contact location)

• Sunglasses Style Auckland Central: Sun, Jan 23, 1.30pm-1.40pm

• Mitre 10 Mega Mt Wellington, Auckland: Wed, Jan 19, 7.30am-12.30pm

• Foodcourt, Westfield Albany, Auckland: Thur, Jan 20, 11am-8pm

• Foodcourt, Westfield Albany, Auckland: Wed, Jan 19, 11am-6pm

• Fresho Mt Roskill, Auckland: Fri, Jan 21, noon-6pm

• Private event at Manukau Indian Association Diversity Centre, Auckland: Fri, Jan 21, 7pm-10pm

• True Woman's Fitness & Wellbeing, Papatoetoe: Mon, Jan 24, 6.15am-7.15am

• True Woman's Fitness & Wellbeing, Papatoetoe: Sun, Jan 23, 12.30pm-1.45pm

• Satya Chai Lounge, Sandringham, Auckland: Sun, Jan 23, 2.30pm-4pm

• CityFitness Fraser Cove, Tauranga: Tues, Jan 25, 10am-noon (a close contact location)

• Krispy Kreme drive-thru, Manukau, Auckland: Sun, Jan 23, 2.30pm-2.45pm

• Gucci Auckland: Sun, Jan 23, 1.44pm-2pm

• Auckland Airport domestic terminal: Mon, Jan 24, 3pm-4pm

• Unichem Bairds Pharmacy, Otara, Auckland: Mon, Jan 24, 9.45pm-11pm

• ProHealth Pharmacy, Papatoetoe, Auckland: Mon, Jan 24, 11.29am-11.53am