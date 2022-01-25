New mask mandates, schools prepare for teaching under red and Russia massing troops on the Ukraine border in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New mask mandates, schools prepare for teaching under red and Russia massing troops on the Ukraine border in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More Auckland high-risk locations are being added to the growing list which now includes six flights, three bus routes, a liquor store, a bakery and a wedding that had up to 500 guests in attendance.

The Pukekohe Indian Community Centre became the second Auckland wedding location to be added to the list and a guest, who did not wish to be named, confirmed there was a crowd between 400 and 500 at the evening reception.

The Herald understands the Pukekohe wedding is separate from the wedding at Totara Event Centre in New Lynn on Saturday, January 15.

A family of nine from Motueka who attended the New Lynn wedding were some of the first positive Omicron cases in this outbreak.

The Pukekohe Indian Hall is a popular place for weddings, birthdays and other celebrations. Image / Google

Nearly 1000 people are isolating after coming in contact with an Omicron case over the recent days.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said as of yesterday 993 contacts are associated with confirmed and suspected Omicron cases.

A sixth Air New Zealand flight was added to the list last night, following five flights that were added over the weekend as health officials revealed a crew member on the flight of the nine Motueka cases had tested positive.

Now passengers who were on Flight NZ5077 from Auckland to Nelson on Sunday, January 16 between 2.05pm and 3.35pm are also being told to self-isolate, get tested and then again on day five after potential exposure.

Yesterday, three Auckland bus routes were confirmed to be linked to people with Omicron.

- Bus 133 Henderson (Stop 5112) to City Centre: January 17 (Mon) 8.15am-8.45am

- Bus 195 New Lynn to Vulcan Lane City Centre (Stop 7049): January 17 (Mon) 8.45am-9.15am

- Bus 917 Glenfield Mall [Stop 3881] to Albany Mall (Stop 4260): January 19 (Wed) 10.05am-10.35am

Health officials are asking those people to self-isolate, get tested immediately and then again on day 5 after potential exposure.

Devonport cinema The Vic was identified as a high-risk location of interest yesterday and Thirsty Liquor in Papakura and Chartwell Bakery in Manukau were recategorised to be linked to an Omicron case and suspected Omicron case, respectively.

Meanwhile, supermarkets and retail stores across Hamilton and Kaitaia have become locations of interest.

According to the Ministry of Health advisory, none of these locations are linked to Omicron cases.