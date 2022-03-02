2 March 2022 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has addressed the "misinformation and conspiracy theories" among protesters as NZ hit a record 22,152 new community cases of Covid-19 today.

A day ahead of a major strike of workers processing tests and undertaking contact tracing, New Zealand is poised for another record-busting tally of Covid cases.

With the worst of the Omicron wave still to hit, the latest numbers will be updated by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield in a press conference at 1pm.

He will be joined by the ministry's primary care lead Dr Joe Bourne.

Yesterday, New Zealand hit a record 22,152 new community cases of Covid-19 and 405 people in hospital. Of those needing hospital-level care, 10 were in ICU or HDU.

Public health experts say that the peak of this latest wave is expected across Auckland first, perhaps within two weeks, and then the rest of the country a week later.

It comes as allied, scientific and technical public health workers prepare to walk off the job over low pay and poor working conditions.

The first of two 24-hour strikes involving 10,000 health workers from 70 different roles - including contract tracers and laboratory staff who work processing Covid-19 tests - will take place tomorrow. A second walkout is planned for March 18.

The timing couldn't be worse with Bloomfield, who has apologised to the 32,000-odd people who had been waiting five days or more for the results of their PCR test.

He urged those awaiting results to undertake a rapid antigen test (RAT) and gave assurances that the tests will still be processed with 9000 sent to Australia over the weekend for processing.

Surge testing capacity was meant to be able to handle 77,000 samples a day, the Government announced in late January, but the system came under intense pressure when demand was less than 30,000 a day.

Some 9000 tests had to be flown to Australia at the weekend as New Zealand labs became overwhelmed. Photo / Michael Craig

Meanwhile, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins yesterday said high rates of vaccination were making a difference in how New Zealand was weathering the outbreak.

While case numbers continued to grow, the key metric health officials were focusing on was those that needed high levels of care such as hospitalisation.

There were now 123,836 active community cases, meaning 2.4 per cent of New Zealand's population was currently infected.

Of the 405 people in hospital, five were in Northland, 56 in North Shore, 142 in Middlemore, 108 in Auckland, 37 in Waikato, 12 in Bay of Plenty, five in Rotorua: three in Tairawhiti, one in Hawke's Bay, four in Taranaki, two in MidCentral, two in Hutt Valley, 11 in Capital and Coast, six in Nelson Marlborough, 10 in Canterbury and one in Southern DHB.

More than 80 per cent of yesterday's record 22,152 community cases were detected by a RAT.

Hipkins said access to RATs continued to progress across the country.

He urged people to be patient while trying to access tests, and said more sites were being stood up.

There was no need to stock up on rapid antigen tests and tests were "literally arriving all the time".

"The older your tests are the less accurate they are so we don't want people stockpiling," Hipkins said.

All of the DHBs had now had 90 per cent uptake of the first dose of the vaccination.

A significant milestone had also been met with 60 per cent of eligible Māori now boosted.