St John officers deal with a man claiming to be Covid-positive at the Z Petrol Station Westgate on Hobsonville Rd in October. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ambulances in Auckland are seeing a record number of callouts amid the Omicron outbreak, with some people waiting up to 12 hours for crews to arrive.

St John clinical director Dr Tony Smith said every day they were receiving about 100 calls directly related to Covid.

"Nationwide we have seen our workload go up by about 10 per cent and this has been disproportionate in Auckland where the workload has gone up by over 20 per cent and we are now seeing record numbers of Aucklanders seeking an ambulance," Smith said.

He said the longest delay for someone in a non-life-threatening condition over the last couple of days had been more than 12 hours.

"We currently have got about 150 a day whose condition is not life-threatening but is serious where the delay is over an hour," Smith said.

Staff had been flown in from across the country to help combat the "unprecendented demand" Auckland ambulance crews were facing.

St John clinical director, Dr Tony Smith on the impact of the Omicron outbreak on New Zealand's emergency ambulance service. Photo / File

Last month, the Herald revealed St John was investigating whether slow ambulance response contributed negatively to patient outcomes in 19 callouts this year. Two of those involved Auckland callouts where patients died at the scene.

At the time, First Union ambulance co-ordinator Faye McCann was not convinced St John was ready to deal with the Omicron outbreak.

However, St John deputy chief executive of ambulance operations Dan Ohs said, in January, the charity had plans in place to deal with Omicron demand - including getting an additional 14 ambulances on the road: eight in Auckland and six around the rest of the country.

That would help cope with the surge in demand and be a bugger for any sickness among staff, he said.

Finding staff proved to be challenging - at the time, there were 150 frontline vacancies across the country, an 11 per cent vacancy rate for the organisation.

Osh said that was higher than the usual 7 per cent vacancy rate, but St John was getting ambulances out the door to targeted levels 97 per cent of the time.

A big recruitment campaign was underway and Osh said the Government was putting millions of dollars into helping St John cover the costs, including an intensive training course which would see 64 new staff graduate in March.

In January, Health Minister Andrew Little said in a statement that officials were working closely with St John, Wellington Free Ambulance and air ambulance providers to ensure that surge planning for Omicron was well supported.

He said he was happy to consider whether appropriate additional support could be provided.