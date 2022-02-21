The Ministry of Health has announced 23 new community cases of covid in Hawke's Bay today.

Twenty-three new community cases of Covid-19 in Hawke's Bay on Monday included several positive cases at schools or early childhood centres.

There were 2365 new community cases of Covid nationwide.

Havelock North High School principal Greg Fenton announced in a post on the school's Facebook page on Monday that a student had tested positive.

He said four close contacts have been identified and all left school on Monday morning, to get a test and isolate.

He said the school will remain open and continue without any changes to their routine at this stage.

He said teachers are posting information on their learning management system to support students who cannot be at school.

"Our message for parents is to remain calm, to watch their whanau for symptoms and if they develop to get tested immediately. Then, stay at home until they receive the result. Continue to wear masks indoors, maintain good hygiene practices and if feeling unwell, stay at home," he said.

Hastings Girls' High School principal Catherine Bentley confirmed that the school had been informed of a positive case.

She said they had finished the process of identifying close contacts and communicating information to the school community.

"We're already prepared for distance learning at the moment, so we are working in zones and our senior students are doing distance learning on site."

Napier Intermediate School released a letter on Sunday confirming a positive case in its community and that it had completed contact tracing and contacted parents and whānau.

Taradale High School closed for three days last week after several students tested positive, and at least one early childhood centre - Lollipops in Ahuriri - closed temporarily last week.

Te Whare Morehu - Irongate School revealed through a Facebook post on Friday that a pupil had tested positive for Covid, but no close contacts had been identified.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said Hawke's Bay DHB's public health unit was working closely with the Ministry of Education and schools/centres providing support.

"All schools and early childhood centres affected have processes in place to communicate directly with their school communities.

"All children and staff deemed close contacts have been contacted and are following public health advice to isolate and get tested.

"However, in many instances, the risk of exposure in schools has been significantly reduced due to Omicron Response Phase 2 rules whereby all students in Year 4 and upwards must wear masks inside classrooms. "

Dr Eyre said any updates regarding schools/centres affected with positive cases would be supported by the Ministry of Education.

Schools and centres would also be communicating regularly with their school communities/enrolled caregivers.

Dr Eyre said testing centres continued to be busy and she urged that only people who had been notified and asked to be tested, or those who had cold or flu-like symptoms, to get tested.

"If you have no symptoms and you have not been identified as a close contact and asked to isolate and get tested, then please do not join testing queues.

"It is very important we test those who need them, so that processing and results can flow."

Meanwhile, 97 per cent of the region's eligible population is vaccinated, with 95 per cent having had their second dose. Only 68 per cent of the eligible population have had their booster shot, however.

Dr Eyre said Wairoa had reached a milestone this week.

"It's great to see Wairoa's eligible population today reaching 90 per cent first dose vaccinated, with just 224 people remaining to achieve 90 per cent second dose fully vaccinated.

"There continues to be good uptake of the paediatric dose for children aged 5 to 11 years with good information to help inform parents/caregivers at www.covid19.govt.nz."