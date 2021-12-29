Covid 19 Omicron: First community exposure of Omicron confirmed

Investigations were now underway as to the source of the infection, the ministry said. Photo / 123RF

The first community exposure in New Zealand to the highly infectious Omicron variant has been confirmed.

The Ministry of Health says whole genome sequencing had detected a border-related case of Omicron who had briefly been active in the community.

The person was a recent arrival who returned a positive result on day nine of their self-isolation period.

The ministry said they had previously returned three negative tests for Covid-19 while completing seven days of managed isolation in an Auckland facility.

The Omicron-infected person arrived on a flight from the United Kingdowm via Doha on December 16 and was fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine, said the ministry.

So far no other Covid-19 infections had been idenfied from the person's flight.

To date a number of close contacts had been identified.

Those tested had returned negative tests, said the ministry.

There were currently isolating while public health officials were in the process of identifying and contacting other known close contacts.

The infected person was active in Auckland's CBD on December 26 and 26.

Among the places visted was the Impala Nightclub.

They also visited Sunny Town Chinese Restaurant in Lorne St, Partridge Jewellers, Ahi Restaurant and Soul Bar.