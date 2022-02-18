A Parliament protester warns "the country is coming".

Residents living in an apartment building directly opposite Parliament feel like hostages in their own homes as the anti-mandate protest outside marks its 11th day.

It's a situation which is quickly becoming "unliveable" for those residing in the Kate Sheppard Apartments. In fact, half the residents have temporarily relocated.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, told the Herald he needed to attend a hospital appointment for a blocked artery in his leg last week. He can't walk properly and is awaiting surgery.

But the roads surrounding the apartment building were all blocked.

"I had to effectively drag myself down to the end of Kate Sheppard Place because no one could get in or out and someone picked me up there", he told the Herald.

The Kate Sheppard Apartments loom behind the Convoy Protesters camped at Parliament. Photo / Mike Scott

"I cannot get any deliveries, any services, because they can't get in. I'm disabled and stuck here. I'm a hostage."

The man said it had been very noisy, with Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard "blasting" trespass notices and music.

"It's driving me insane. My mental health is on the verge of going under."

He said he felt like the police had totally abandoned them.

The man wasn't against the protesters' cause, in fact he was quite sympathetic to those opposed to vaccine mandates, but he said the situation is unliveable.

The convoy protesters at Parliament listening to speakers on Friday. Photo / Mike Scott

"I'll have to evacuate the building with whatever I've got to carry with me. I'll have to leave my home."

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said today patrols had been increased, which would maintain a highly visible and reassuring presence.

"We recognise the ongoing impact from the protest, particularly on residents and users in the surrounding area."

Coster said negotiation and de-escalation was the only safe way to resolve the Wellington protest.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kate Sheppard Apartments body corporate chairman Alan Stewart said it was difficult for all residents.

"A number have had to move out and get other accommodation because they are either scared to go out or they're confronted when they go out.

"People are saying the noise is so much they can't sleep."

He said one woman got in touch with him asking for help with her groceries because she hadn't been out of her apartment in a week.

Another resident emailed saying they saw someone urinating on the premises, Stewart said.

"We've had cleaners in, we've had to change the locks on doors."

Stewart said residents didn't mind a protest as long as it was actually on Parliament grounds.

"When they're on our property and our entrance ways and blocking the street, those are the issues."