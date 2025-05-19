A Givealittle has been set up to help raise funds to care for Gilbert’s children, going towards memorial keepsakes and a trip to Rotorua “to try forget about this event that killed their mother... even if only for one day”.
“They are my grandbabies who need some wrap-around love and fun at this time.”
Rescue attempt by Good Samaritan
Gilbert’s mother said she had spoken to a motorist who stopped to help her daughter.
“He was the last person that applied pressure to her neck and spoke some words with her because he felt that she was on her way out.”
She said it was very comforting to know Gilbert had someone to tell her “that she was loved”.
“He told me that when he went back to drop off some flowers, a song came on and in that moment he knew it was from Jayde.”
The circumstances around Gilbert’s death were very unclear, her mother said.
“I hear a few different stories, so just, yeah, I’m not really sure. I’m sort of in the dark.”
She understood police spoke to someone about her daughter’s death.
Her mother said they are planning a gathering at the Salvation Army as Gilbert spent a lot of time going to the church.