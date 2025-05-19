Jayde Gilbert was killed in a crash that is being investigated as a homicide.

Her mother said she is now looking after Gilbert’s two young children, aged 7 and 8.

“I have her two kids with me, and unfortunately, now there is never a chance for them to return to their mother.

“I’m going to keep looking after them the best I can.”

Gilbert’s mother said her granddaughter is a “spitting image” of Jayde.

A Givealittle has been set up to help raise funds to care for Gilbert’s children, going towards memorial keepsakes and a trip to Rotorua “to try forget about this event that killed their mother... even if only for one day”.

“They are my grandbabies who need some wrap-around love and fun at this time.”

Rescue attempt by Good Samaritan

Gilbert’s mother said she had spoken to a motorist who stopped to help her daughter.

“He was the last person that applied pressure to her neck and spoke some words with her because he felt that she was on her way out.”

She said it was very comforting to know Gilbert had someone to tell her “that she was loved”.

“He told me that when he went back to drop off some flowers, a song came on and in that moment he knew it was from Jayde.”

Jayde Gilbert, 30, died on Thursday morning after a vehicle drove into the power pole she was standing next to.

The circumstances around Gilbert’s death were very unclear, her mother said.

“I hear a few different stories, so just, yeah, I’m not really sure. I’m sort of in the dark.”

She understood police spoke to someone about her daughter’s death.

Her mother said they are planning a gathering at the Salvation Army as Gilbert spent a lot of time going to the church.

She said Gilbert’s friends from the South Island and even Australia have reached out.

“She made a big impact on a lot of people ... You left a big hole, a huge hole.

“She will be very missed. I’m actually quite overwhelmed with how many people are reaching out.”

Several of Gilbert’s friends and family remembered her as joyful and kind in social media tributes.

One friend said, “To my dear friend Jaydey girl xx.. I love you my dear friend!! X always!!

“Jayde Gilbert was the most kindest and joyful person and did not deserve anything but the most.”

Her mother said Gilbert had been living with a friend in Melville.

Emergency services at the scene of the Melville crash in which Jayde Gilbert died. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Police appeal for information, seek pink lady

Hamilton police are hoping to reach a woman wearing pink clothing who helped after the crash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said police were keen to speak to witnesses, and anyone who saw Gilbert and the gold ute interact before the crash.

“In particular, we would like to speak to a female wearing pink who assisted at the scene,” he said.

Neilson asked anyone with information to call 105 or visit 105.police.govt.nz and refer to file number 250515/6763. Anonymous reports can be offered to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

