Dudley Benson, co-owner of Woof! Photo / Dudley Benson

Originally Published on The Spinoff.

The co-owner of Woof! the Dunedin bar that this week announced it would continue to require vaccine passes for entry, has called up some of the people who "flooded" the bar with fake one-star reviews, apparently in retaliation.

In a Twitter thread, Dudley Benson – who is also an acclaimed musician – described how he attempted to reach some of those who had left the one-star reviews, including a kiwifruit lab technician, a bank business intelligence manager and "two evangelical Christian brothers, builders from Whangārei".

While Benson didn't manage to speak to all the "reviewers" in person, he said it "[felt] great to take some power back" by making contact.

"I'm fed up with randoms trying to sabotage what our team have worked so hard for, without any consequences," he tweeted. "PS Honestly, don't mess with a queer business please."