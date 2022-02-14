Another record number of daily infections has hit New Zealand, with 981 new Covid-19 cases in the community today. Video / NZ Herald

A ban on unvaccinated people sitting practical driving tests is foolish, unsafe and should be resolved with rapid Covid-19 testing, a driver education network says.

Driving Change Network national co-ordinator Wendy Robertson said the arrival of rapid antigen tests meant safe driving tests could now be more accessible.

The National Party supported her call, and new information showed officials made no progress on the issue despite it being raised months ago.

Robertson said her group helped many people get licences, including people from marginalised communities.

She said yo-yo'ing in and out of lockdowns had disrupted licence test plans for some people last year.

"As a network, we're pro-vaccine. One of the things is with the practical licence test, lots of these people that had bookings prior to the lockdown last year ... were put on hold."

She said some people waited three to five months, then heard they had to rebook tests.

"Now they're told if they aren't vaccinated, they can't do it."

Simeon Brown, National's transport spokesman, says it's practical and smart now to ditch the vaccine demand for practical driving tests. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She said protecting driving instructor safety was crucial, and could be achieved with face masks and negative test results.

Failing to make changes to the current rule would lead to unsafe drivers taking to the road out of desperation, Robertson said.

"We want everyone to be licensed ...Some of these people, they need to be able to drive to work, particularly in rural areas, they want to be able to drive for groceries or take their kids to school."

Robertson's group is a driver education, training and licensing network of community, industry, Māori, Iwi and philanthropy sectors.

Due to the time a test takes and close proximity of applicants and testers, practical testing is a close contact service under current pandemic response rules.

"Therefore, you must have a valid My Vaccine Pass to sit your test, as per the Government criteria," the Vehicle Testing NZ website added.

National Party transport spokesman Simeon Brown said alternatives to banning unvaccinated applicants were possible.

He said if an applicant produced a negative Covid-19 result, that should give driving instructors peace of mind.

Driving Change Network says it's time rapid tests and face masks, rather than vaccination status, determine who can get a practical licence test. Photo / 123RF

"I understand officials have been talking about a solution but the reality is, I believe it will need some regulations to be changed."

He said although the vast majority of adult New Zealanders had got vaccinated, a small minority had not, for a variety of reasons.

Government ministers have been approached for comment on the issue this afternoon.

Related issues were raised in an RNZ news report in late November but as recently as last Wednesday, officials had still made no headway.

A Waka Kotahi senior manager wrote to Brown last week and told him discussions with the Ministry of Transport and Vehicle Testing NZ were still ongoing.

"And at this stage, there is no specific end date for a resolution," the manager added.

"As there are external factors and decisions to be made outside the control of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, we are unable to estimate a timeframe for the outcome of these discussions at this time."

The manager said the use of rapid antigen tests in this context would be a decision for the Ministry of Health.

Brown said for many people to participate in society, a driver licence was necessary.

"We encourage people to get vaccinated but the reality is, there is also a public safety risk here in regards to people not being able to get their driver licence tests."