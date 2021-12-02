Covid 19: MIQ rules could be changed to allow 501 deportees to stay longer

Photo / File

Corrections is urgently trying to change MIQ rules so New Zealanders deported from Australia can stay in hotels for longer.

From the middle of last month international arrivals have been let out of MIQ after seven days instead of 14. They are then supposed to isolate somewhere until they get a day nine negative Covid-19 test.

Corrections said four men on Returning Offender Orders, known as 501s, were evicted on Wednesday from accommodation in Auckland where they were self-isolating.

They were arrested for disorderly behaviour, but won't be charged and the department was now arranging for them to go back to MIQ.

Corrections was also working with officials to allow 501s to stay in managed isolation until the day 9 test and avoid the disruption of having to move.

Corrections Deputy National Commissioner Leigh Marsh said the men had no family here and it had been difficult to find a permanent place for them to stay.

