Hamish and Kyle discuss anger, and what you can do to feel better. Video / NZ Herald

About 40 per cent of people with mood disorders suffered depression during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new University of Otago, Christchurch, study has found.

The international study, which involves hundreds of New Zealanders, found strong links between the pandemic and worsening mental health for those most at risk.

It has sparked a call for more public health awareness of the effects of Covid-19 on mood and for the issue to be taken more seriously after the study identified a concerning link between disruptions as a result of the pandemic and declining mental health.

Professor Richard Porter, a researcher from the New Zealand arm of the study, said nearly 40 per cent of the study participants - who had previously been diagnosed with a mood disorder - self-reported moderate to severe depression during New Zealand's first lockdown in 2020.

"Although we expected to see disruption from changes in circadian rhythm negatively affecting mood in these participants, we were surprised how severe their self-reported symptoms were," said Porter, who is head of the Department of Psychological Medicine.

"Our results show there is a definitive link between Covid-related disruption to circadian rhythms and worsening mental health in those with existing mood disorders, namely depression and bipolar disorder."

The questionnaire study, published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, was conducted from April to June 2020, which incorporated NZ's first level four lockdown.

Participants reported the worst causes of pandemic disruption were the inability to go to work, forced isolation at home, not being able to socialise as normal and struggling to maintain their usual eating and sleeping patterns.

These factors negatively affected mental health determinants such as their general mood, outlook on life, positivity and irritability levels.

Researchers from New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Holland, Scotland and the US - conducted the study.

The reports are based on responses from 997 participants, 521 of them from New Zealand. Half of the total participants had bipolar disorder and the other half were diagnosed with depression.

About one in five, or 21 per cent, reported moderate-to-severe depression and 18 per cent severe depression because of Covid-19 disruption.

Just 12 per cent reported minimal depressive feelings, 20 per cent mild depression and 27 per cent moderate depression.

"The fact that nearly 40 per cent of these already vulnerable people reported their symptoms as moderate to severe raises concern," Porter said.

"These results show it's important we recognise the vulnerability of those with mood disorders when faced with disruptive situations such as Covid-19, earthquakes or other major upheavals in their lives and consider doing more to help them maintain their mood and mental health."

Porter said more emphasis was needed from a public health standpoint to help these people especially when experts are predicting Covid-19 could be with us for the next five years including prospects of future lockdowns.

He said it should be a priority for health professionals to provide practical responses, such as giving those most at risk the tips, tools and strategies while delivering their care.

Porter's research team was involved in several clinical trials examining practical methods to improve and treat mood disorders.

These included psychotherapy to help regulate social and circadian rhythms, and light therapy was also being trialled, as well as the use of blue-blocking glasses before sleep to help suppress melatonin secretion.

WHERE TO GET HELP

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What's Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

The Lowdown: Text 5626 or webchat

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.