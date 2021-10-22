Covid 19 jabs available at Wellington Lions rugby game in Porirua

Wellington Lions players will be available to answer questions at the game. Photo / Supplied

Rugby spectators can get a Covid-19 jab and a spot prize when they come to watch the Wellington Lions play in Porirua today.

A Covid-19 vaccination and information marquee will be set up at Porirua Park, Wellington, as the Lions take on Southland this afternoon.

Kai packs and merchandise will be on offer, and players would be available to answer questions about the vaccine.

Tickets to the game are also free.

‌

Although a huge 1583 doses were given on Super Saturday, Porirua sits slightly behind the regional average with 67 per cent fully vaccinated and 85 per cent with at least one dose.

As a whole, the Wellington Region currently sits at 68 per cent fully vaccinated, with 88 per cent with at least one dose.

Ora Toa PHO Covid-19 response Logistics and Engagement lead Ivana Pereira said they were trying to go out to spaces where the community – particularly youth - gathered.

"We're trying to target our rangitahi to get vaccinated ... a lot of them are on a lot of social media, so we just want to make sure they have reliable, accessible information at hand," she said.

Join us as the Wellington Lions take on Southland in Porirua tomorrow. Tickets are FREE! 🎫



Our teams will be there to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinate anyone who wants it. Plus there will be spot prizes, food and fun to be had.https://t.co/5JMC9Hpg5p pic.twitter.com/sGOGil2H6o — Capital & Coast DHB (@CCDHB) October 22, 2021

She said the pop-up would include music, food and the opportunity to chat with their favourite rugby stars.

"In our pop-up clinics we're always trying to make it as less like a clinical environment as possible, so it's comfortable for them.

"We'll have a bit of music and a bit of entertainment and it sort of takes away that anxiety for them.

"We've got a lot of local stars that play for the Lions and are quite well known here around here, so perhaps even seeing their local stars getting vaccinated may flip that switch."

The pop-up had the capacity to deliver several hundred doses of the vaccine, but were also available just for a chat and a korero.

"If people are a bit wary about the vaccination, seek our reliable sources of information – I see a lot of youth nowadays just relying on Facebook and TikTok, social media websites that aren't very accurate.

"And we'll always here to talk and just have a korero – providing a safe space for them to ask any questions they want."

The game kicks off at 4.35pm at Porirua Park.