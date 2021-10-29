Covid 19 Delta variant: two new cases confirmed in Christchurch

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health has just confirmed there are now four active cases in the city.

The virus has also been detected in Christchurch's wastewater on October 27.

In total there are 125 new community cases across the country, including 118 in Auckland, four in Waikato and one in Northland.

"The rise in case numbers is a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid-19 and particularly the Delta variant, and the importance of vaccination as the best protection," said a Ministry of Health spokesperson.

"With over 30,000 tests processed nationwide yesterday, these results aren't unexpected."

More cases have been confirmed in Christchurch as the Covid-19 pandemic surges on. Photo / George Heard

It was revealed yesterday that two people from the same Christchurch family had returned positive Covid-19 tests.

One of the pair had travelled from Auckland on October 15 - with an exemption related to essential childcare - and infected a second person in their household.

The first case returned a negative test before coming to the South Island but later became unwell.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said both are both unvaccinated and had "not been particularly good users of the Covid tracer app".

It is mandatory to sign it at most places around New Zealand either using the app or manually providing details.

The Minsitry of Health was notified about the positive cases on Wednesday night but did not release any locations of interest until after 2pm on Thursday.

There are currently 13 locations of interest in Christchurch - a list that could be added to later today when more information is released by the Ministry of Health.

Anyone at the locations at the specified time should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The first 13 locations confirmed yesterday are:

• The Mad Dairy on Main South Rd, Hornby: 12.45pm to 1.15pm, October 18

• Hornby Chinese Takeaways on Main South Rd, Hornby: 12.45pm to 1.30pm, October 18

• Burger King on Curletts Rd, Sockburn: 4.30pm to 5.30pm, October 18

• Z Curletts Rd on Curletts Rd, Sockburn: 5pm to 5.30pm, October 18

• Supervalue Fendalton Village on Ilam Rd, Bryndwr: 6.45pm to 7.45pm, October 18

• Try's Bakery on Main South Rd, Islington: 7.30am to 8.30am, October 20

• Caltex on Blenheim Rd, Riccarton: 5.45pm to 6.15pm, October 20

• Gloucester and Stanmore Corner Dairy on Stanmore Rd, Linwood: 6pm to 6.30pm, October 20

• Pannell Discounter on Wainoni Rd, Wainoni: 1pm to 1.45pm, October 2

• Waimairi Takeaway on Greers Rd, Bryndwr: 4.15pm to 5.15pm, October 23

• Kims Corner Dairy on Greers Rd, Bryndwr: 4.30pm to 5.15pm, October 23

• New World in Bishopdale Court, Bishopdale: 11.30am to 12.30pm, October 25

• Kens Takeways on Sawyers Arms Rd, Bishopdale: 4pm to 5pm, October 27

People across the Canterbury region are being urged to get tested if they are sick or have any of the symptoms of Covid-19.

Vaccination is also being heavily encouraged as authorities battle to reduce the spread and damage caused by the deadly Delta variant of the virus.

People can be tested at their general practice - but must call before turning up for a test.

Community-based testing centres are also available where people can drive up or walk in.

Testing is free, unless you require a test for travel overseas.

Christchurch residents are queuing to get Covid-19 tests. Photo / George Heard

The COVID-19 CBTCs currently operating in Canterbury are:

• Orchard Road CBTC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road), Christchurch. Open 9am-late, 7 days a week.

• Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBTC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-3:30pm (or later if demand requires), 7 days a week.

• Ashburton Hospital site CBTC - 28 Elizabeth Street, Ashburton hospital site, Open 10am-2pm, Tuesday to Thursday and on Saturday (Walk-in/no referral required)



Yesterday the Canterbury District Health Board said its testing centres were already experiencing increased demand.

"And we have increased capacity to respond to this, with additional staff brought on board," said CDHB senior responsible officer for Covid-19 response Dr Helen Skinner.

"Our Orchard Road site will remain open late today as demand requires.

"Please get tested if you visited a location of interest or have cold and flu symptoms."

Full details of testing options in Canterbury can be found here: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/canterbury-dhb-covid-19-information/#4