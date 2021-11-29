Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Will case numbers remain steady as NZ prepares for move into traffic light system

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Hamilton supporting vaccination efforts and meeting with the business community.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Hamilton supporting vaccination efforts and meeting with the business community.

The latest number of new Covid-19 cases will be released this afternoon just three days before the country splits into red or orange lights in the much awaited traffic light system.

The Ministry of Health is set to release the latest figures at 1pm, while Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Hamilton supporting vaccination efforts and meeting with the business community.

A rowdy band of protesters have been following her and are attempting to disrupt her visit by yelling and chanting insults at her.

The move to the Covid Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, on Friday comes amid fresh concern globally about a new variant of the coronavirus spreading around the world and uncertainty around what its impact could be.

The latest variant to emerge - Omicron - is thought to be highly infectious and has already made its way to Australia with two people testing positive for it after traveling from South Africa.

Meanwhile case numbers in New Zealand continue to hover around about 200 a day and yesterday there were 182 Covid-19 cases with the majority, 167, in Auckland.

There were also five new cases Northland and 10 in Waikato. A case in the Nelson-Marlborough region announced yesterday will form part of today's tally.

The number in hospital has increased to 93 people, including 10 in ICU or HDU. There were 17 patients being treated in North Shore, 33 in Middlemore, 37 in Auckland, four in Waikato and one in Rotorua.

There were also three new cases at the border.

From Friday Auckland will move out of lockdown after more than three months and into the red traffic light due to being the epicentre of the virus.

Protesters start chanting outside a sod turning event for the Waikato Regional Theatre in Hamilton CBD today that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is attending. Photo / Mike Scott

The new framework is based around high vaccination rates enabling living with Covid-19 in the community, with three levels of restrictions based on the risk posed - green, orange and red. It also relies on the use of vaccination passports at more high risk settings.

Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts are also moving to the red traffic light due to low vaccination rates and because large numbers of visitors - including Aucklanders - are expected in these areas over summer.

Some of these areas moving into the red traffic light system on Friday have not even recorded any cases of Covid-19 in the recent outbreak.

More than 92 per cent of the eligible population - aged 12 and over - have had at least one dose and 85 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces which areas will move to a red light under the new Covid Protection Framework being introduced on Friday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Of the total population, this equates to 78 and 72 per cent respectively.

Auckland's border remains in place until December 15.