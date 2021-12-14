Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Will case numbers remain stable as Aucklanders are unleashed?

Vehicles wait for the removal of the checkpoint at the southern Auckland border at Mercer last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Aucklanders have spread their wings and are now free to head into all corners of the country as new cases continue to emerge outside the city.

Taranaki DHB has today confirmed there are "a number of positive Covid-19 infections" linked to the Eltham case at the weekend.

The cases are expected to be officially released by the Ministry of Health as part of its 1pm statement today.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer confirmed to NZME last night there was now "more than one" case of Covid-19 in Eltham as well as a case in Hāwera.

Ngarewa-Packer said iwi are ready and able to respond when cases turn up in the community.

There are pop-up testing stations running in Eltham, Hāwera and New Plymouth today.

Delta is continuing to pop up around the country with Auckland still recording the majority of cases followed by the Waikato.

Yesterday, there were 80 new cases of Covid-19 in the community including 51 in Auckland, 21 in Waikato, seven in Bay of Plenty and one in Lakes.

Te Kuiti continues to be a concern for local leaders with 11 of the region's 21 cases stemming from there.

Last week Maniapoto Māori Trust Board chair Keith Ikin posted a video on Facebook urging people in the community to follow the rules and isolate if required as they desperately try to prevent further spread of the virus in the rural community.

He said the King Country was currently the epicentre of the virus and wanted people to understand the substantial risk they are putting others at if they continue to ignore health advice.

Throughout the outbreak there have also been multiple cases in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō, Manawatū, Blenheim and Christchurch.

Of the 62 people in hospital with Covid, 12 were in North Shore, 20 in Auckland, 26 in Middlemore, two in Waikato and two in Tauranga. There are four people in ICU or HDU.

A Canterbury case was also announced yesterday and is expected to be included in today's official count.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously warned more cases are expected to pop up around the country once Auckland's border lifts.

The traffic out of Auckland this morning was relatively free-flowing, but the roads are expected to get busier as schools finish for the year and Christmas draws near.

The Government has also launched an advertising campaign asking people to come up with an isolation plan in case a family member does contract the virus.