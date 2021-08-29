Covid 19 Delta outbreak: West Auckland fruit shop latest location of interest, Covid case visited during lockdown

August 29 2021 There are 83 Covid community cases today, taking the total cases in the outbreak to 511. The number is similar to the total reported yesterday - and officials and experts will be hoping this signals that the country's Delta outbreak might be at a plateau.

August 29 2021 There are 83 Covid community cases today, taking the total cases in the outbreak to 511. The number is similar to the total reported yesterday - and officials and experts will be hoping this signals that the country's Delta outbreak might be at a plateau.

A West Auckland fruit and vegetable store is the latest location of interest identified and was visited by a positive case three times over the past few days.

As the country wakes to day 13 of lockdown, the overall number of locations of interest visited by a Covid positive case have dropped.

People are urged to continue to record their visit to a location of interest when they have been there at the same time as a positive case.

10am update

A fruit and vegetable store in Massey, West Auckland, has been identified as being linked to a Covid case or cases in the last week. The person or persons were at the Tasi Market, 1/2 Triangle Rd, at these times:

• Thursday, August 26, 7.30am to 6pm

• Friday, August 27, 7.30am to 6pm

• Saturday, August 28, 7.30am to 3pm

The store recently rebranded from being the Massey Fruit and Vegetable shop and customers are advised it still says this on eftpos transactions.

9.30am update

There are now 444 events involving 342 unique locations of interest around the country - in Auckland, Wellington, Rotorua, Coromandel, Bulls and Waiouru. The majority of the locations remain in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health's website was updated at 8am, but no new locations were listed. Several locations previously reported have since been removed as they are no longer deemed to be of interest.

The latest businesses or buildings listed yesterday are:

- Headquarters Bar on Customs St West in central Auckland, on Saturday, August 14 between 11.30pm and 1.30am Sunday, August 15.

- Residence Mount Terrace Apartments, on Mount St in Auckland central, on Monday, August 16 between 6.50pm and 11.59pm.

- Residence Mount Terrace Apartments on Thursday, August 19 between 12am and 5.30pm.

- Residence Mount Terrace Apartments on Wednesday, August 18 between 12am and 11.59pm.

- Strategic Dynamics class in the WH125 building at AUT Wellesley St East campus on Tuesday, August 17 between 2pm and 4.10pm.

- Residence Mount Terrace Apartments on Tuesday, August 17 between 12am and 9.30am.

- Residence Mount Terrace Apartments on Tuesday, August 17 between 4.50pm and 11.59pm.

At least one business is unhappy about being named on the list.

Related articles New Zealand Wellington City extends rates payment date 29 Aug, 2021 10:12 PM Quick Read

Popular downtown Auckland bar, Headquarters Viaduct, took aim at authorities after it was identified on the list yesterday.

"This was 15 days ago ... no staff or customers have had clinical signs or been infected with Covid," a post on its Facebook page read.

Referring to Ministry of Health officials, staff wrote: "The muppets rang us on the Tuesday the 24th and said they'd been trying to email us but they didn't have the nz on the end of the email address.

‌

"I did advise them that this date was, even at that stage, two incubation cycles ago."

The bar is owned by outspoken businessman Leo Molloy.

He told the Herald earlier that 30 members of his staff had been working that night - the night of the second Bledisloe Cup test between the All Blacks and Wallabies at Eden Park.

People urged to record visits to locations of interest

Aucklanders are set to stay in alert level 4 lockdown for at least another two weeks. Photo / Alex Burton

Meanwhile, a new feature has appeared on the locations of Interest page - a yellow tab asking people to record their visit to a location of interest.

The completion of the form linked to it is voluntary, but it appears to be another way to help authorities track and trace members of the public who have been to a certain place, business, workplace or company that has been identified to be a location of interest.

The form lists the locations currently on the ministry's website and asks the reader to identify which place they had been to and to confirm they had visited during the certain time periods identified as when a Covid positive person has visited.

The reader is then asked to provide their name and date of birth, as well as their NHI number if they have it - although the latter is optional.

A person is also asked whether or not they are an essential worker.