Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Due date for Wellington City rates extended by one month

Wellington City. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council has extended the due date for rates payments by one month to give people more time to deal with the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The due date for the most recent rates instalment payment was September 1, but this has now been extended to October 1.

"We know the alert level 4 lockdown announcement has been a shock to many households and businesses, and people are now focused on reorganising their personal and work lives," the council said in a statement.

The council is unable to receive payments at its service centre during lockdown but people can pay their rates online.

It's also unable to process rates rebate applications at the moment.

Those expecting a rates rebate but are unable to make the full instalment payment, can contact the council by emailing rates@wcc.govt.nz for assistance.

There will be no water meter readings if Wellington is still at alert levels 3 or 4 in September, the council has advised.

This means people will not receive a September invoice. People should expect a higher than usual invoice when they do get one, as it will include the period from September up until the reading date.

Wellington will move to alert level 3 on Tuesday at 11.59pm.

Yesterday there was one new case of Covid-19 in Wellington - a close contact of an existing case and who was in isolation.

The new case brings the total number of community cases in Wellington to 15.

One case is in Wellington Regional Hospital.