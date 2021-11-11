Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Wellington's Beers at the Basin postponed until 2022

The event has been postponed until April 2022.

Beers at the Basin has been postponed until April amid Covid-19 uncertainty.

The annual Wellington event was supposed to take place on December 11 as the summer weather begins to heat up – but instead its organisers have shifted the event to April 9 - months in 2022, describing the decision as "not easy to make" and "gutting".

"We are confident that we'll be good to go on this new date, as the new traffic light system will allow us to proceed with events under the green and orange settings."

All tickets will automatically be transferred to the new date, but anyone seeking a refund can request one up until Christmas.

The postponement comes days after the Government announced it will cover 90 per cent of the costs for festivals with more than 5000 people if these are cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Beers at the Basin sits just outside the criteria. The Government will only shoulder the costs for events which take place between December 17 and April 3, meaning the original date of 11 December is just days off reimbursement.