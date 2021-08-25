Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Wellington City Council call for the public to report anti vaccine graffiti after 11 incidents

People walking and exercising along Oriental Parade in Wellington on day two of the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council is encouraging the public to come forward and report anti-vaccination graffiti after nearly a dozen reports.

A council spokesperson said anti-vaccination graffiti comes under the same category as racist content, so gets priority treatment and is removed by essential operational staff when it's reported.

"To date we have had 11 reported incidents which have been attended to, mainly in Newtown (6) and outside the Poneke Hub Kilbirnie vaccination centre (3)."

The council said the public can report any similar graffiti to the council through the FixIt app or directly to the contact centre on 499 4444.