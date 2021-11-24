Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Urgent hearing will decide whether Ministry of Health must release personal details of unvaccinated Māori to Whānau Ora

Te Whanau o Waipareira CEO John Tamihere at a vaccine drive at Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Whānau Ora's battle against the Ministry of Health will be decided in the High Court in Wellington today, after the Ministry repeatedly declined to release personal details of unvaccinated Māori to the health organisation.

The Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (Woca) has been pushing the Ministry to give it access to details of unvaccinated Māori in the North Island - their contact details, vaccination status and vaccine booking information – so that Woca can specifically target them in a push to up low Māori vaccination rates ahead of the Auckland border opening on December 15.

Lockdown day 51 Lorraine Peri (left) and Peter Ruka work Lincoln Rd to attract clients to the Waipareira Trust mobile vaccination pop-up centre in October. Photo / Michael Craig

Woca is arguing that having access to the data would allow it to use cultural understanding and community ties to convince vulnerable, vaccine-hesitant people to get vaccinated – but the Ministry said no.

Instead, the Ministry agreed to share the streets unvaccinated Māori were living on – but the issue with this, Woca argues, is that streets have a minimum of 100 –200 residents, and a max of 500.

If Woca had this data and knew 50 unvaccinated Māori lived in the area, they would be door-knocking up to 500 homes in search of these specific 50 people – not efficient enough given how imminent the Christmas period and lessening of restrictions are.

By October, Woca still did not have the data – so it took the Ministry to court.

The Shot Bro mobile vaccination bus making its first stop in Pukekohe in September to deliver the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to harder-to-reach members of the community. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Chief executive John Tamihere argued several issues with the Ministry's point.

The first was it was not sufficient for the Ministry to decline the request based on the possibility other approaches may work to increase vaccination rates for Māori – and indeed, the judge found this to be true.

Justice Gwyn said in the face of serious risk from Covid-19 to the public, an "objective, evidence-based assessment" was required of how effective releasing the data to Woca would be, versus how severe any possible adverse impacts could be.

"The Ministry concluded it was merely 'possible' that approaches other than individual data might work ... given the seriousness and urgency of the threat the Ministry was required to have a reasonable level of confidence that other measures will be effective."

She said there was no reasonable basis for the conclusion that anonymised, street-level data would be enough for Woca to make "considerable headway".

The other argument was inconsistency – Woca pointed out the Ministry previously released personal details of unvaccinated Māori to Healthline to allow them to call people and encourage vaccination.

Between September 10 and 13, Healthline made 5,785 calls to unvaccinated Māori and Pasifika people using numbers provided by the Ministry. This call campaign resulted in 647 vaccination bookings being made.

People who did not attend their booking were then followed up by Healthline via call, text or email.

The Ministry said although Healthline is a private company, it is a direct agent of the Ministry – unlike Woca.

The Ministry was within its rights to disclose the information to Healthline – but Justice Gwyn noted the real significance of this was the Ministry's recognition that the disclosure of specific information as necessary to effectively target unvaccinated people.

Woca is also arguing the Government's commitment to upholding Te Tiriti created a specific expectation the Ministry would regard it and its principles in its decision making – Woca says this is not the case.

Tamihere says the principles of partnership and tino rangatiratanga require the Crown to share the information with Woca, and the Crown's duty to actively protect Māori health demands the urgent release of the data.

The Ministry submits that although Te Tiriti principles are "a valid interpretative aid and relevant considerations" to decision making regarding Māori health they do not by themselves create enforceable legal rights.

"What Te Tiriti requires is the Crown makes decisions that are reasonable – that is, within the bounds of its own broad responsibilities and authorities, in light of all the circumstances and based on sound procedure."

Justice Gwyn said she had "no difficulty" in concluding the Ministry made a commitment to exercise its powers in accordance with Te Tiriti – the overarching goal for the Covid vaccine rollout states it strives to achieve equity for priority groups (Māori, Pasifika and people with disabilities) - but it fell short.

By not addressing Woca's request with an evidence-based assessment of the harms and benefits of releasing the information, the Ministry fell short of what is expected.

"If the Ministry had carried out such an assessment it would have brought into sharp focus its obligations under Te Tiriti and how they applied to the particular request ... The Ministry did not have adequate regard to Te Tiriti and its principles, as informed by tikanga."

The Ministry was subsequently ordered to reconsider its decision within three working days – which it did.

Five days later, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry had reconsidered its decision, but would not change it, which is why Tamihere will head to the High Court in Wellington today under urgency to try and have the decision reversed.

He says with Aucklanders preparing to leave the city, time is ticking regarding the safety of vulnerable communities, and hopes the Ministry will stop "drip-feeding" information to Woca.