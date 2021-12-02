Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two new locations of interest revealed in Christchurch

Two new locations of interest have been revealed in Christchurch four days after the last case of Covid-19 was announced. Photo / George Heard

Two new locations of interest have been revealed in Christchurch four days after the last case of Covid-19 was announced.

The KFC on Colombo St in Sydenham is one of the locations. Anyone who visited on November 28 between 6pm and 6.15pm is asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

BP Russley Rd has also been added. The time of concern is between 4pm-4.30pm on the same day.

It is not clear which case the locations relate to.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment. The CDHB referred all questions to the ministry.

The last case announced in the city was a child isolating at home after travelling from Auckland to Christchurch on an Air New Zealand flight.

The child left managed isolation last week and travelled from Auckland to Christchurch on Air NZ flight NZ8475 on Thursday, November 25.

The child tested positive on their Day 9 test while isolating at home with family.