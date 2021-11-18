Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Second Covid-19 case announced in Christchurch

PM Jacinda Ardern and Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare speak to media in Tairāwhiti. Video / Supplied

PM Jacinda Ardern and Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare speak to media in Tairāwhiti. Video / Supplied

Another case of Covid-19 has been announced in Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health has revealed the new case is a household contact of the case announced yesterday.

It brings the total number of cases in the city to two.

The person also flew to Christchurch on Flight NZ1295 on November 13, as did the first case who was travelling for an event.

A spokesperson said they continue to urge Cantabrians to check the Ministry's locations of interest page.

There are currently three locations:

• Christchurch Airport - November 13 between 1.30pm-2.30pm.

• Countdown Eastgate - November 13 between 3.15pm-3.45pm and November 15 on 11.30am-12pm.

• Eastgate Shopping Centre - November 13 between 3.15pm-3.45pm and November 15 between 11.30am-12pm.

Most of the locations centre around the Eastgate Shopping Centre where Countdown Eastgate also is. Photo / George Heard

And passengers on flight NZ1295 should get tested today as well as monitor for symptoms over the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, additional capacity has been added to community testing centres on Orchard and Pages Rds in Christchurch – both are open seven days a week.

Additional capacity has been added to community testing centres such as this one on Pages Rd. Photo / George Heard

Details are available on the Canterbury DHB website.

Yesterday in Canterbury there were 1641 community tests processed and 2919 vaccinations given, the spokesperson said