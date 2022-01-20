Covid 19: Omicron cases in Auckland, Palmerston North; NZ to move to red in outbreak, Jacinda Ardern rules out lockdowns.

People who were at a popular West Auckland restaurant are being told to self isolate and get a Covid test immediately after being linked to a person infected with the virus.

9.30am update

Genghis Khan Henderson: 199B Lincoln Rd, Henderson

Wild Child & Wild Families Kirks Bush Papakura: 44 Beach Rd, Pahurehure, Papakura

Genghis Khan on Lincoln Rd, Henderson, has been identified as a location of interest; with people who were there four days ago being deemed to be close contacts of a Covid case.

"Self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed at this location of interest.

"Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health," the Ministry of Health said.

It is not yet known whether the Covid-infected person there at the time - between 6.40pm and 9.45pm on Monday (January 17) - has tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The second place of interest named by health officials this morning is the Wild Child & Wild Families Kirks Bush Papakura.

A person with Covid was there last Saturday (January 15) between 8.27am and 12pm.

The same advice is being given to anyone who was there during that period - self isolate immediately and get a Covid test.